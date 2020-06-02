San Marcos man killed in hit-and-run; police ask help finding driver

SAN MARCOS, Texas – The San Marcos Police Department is searching for a vehicle and the driver who hit and killed a 41-year-old man Monday night and fled the scene.

According to a news release, police believe Dwight Garrett Thomas and another man were walking on the edge of a sidewalk or in a bicycle lane when Thomas was struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Post Road.

Thomas was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where he died. The other man who was walking with Thomas wasn’t injured.

The vehicle fled the scene going toward San Marcos on Post Road, police said.

Based on evidence left on scene, it is believed the vehicle involved is a maroon 2002-2005 Ford Explorer, possibly a Sport Trac model. The vehicle is missing the right-front-side turn signal housing and possibly has the front right headlight broken out as well.

Anyone with information about the fatality is asked to call Sgt. Sam Myers at 512.753.2182.