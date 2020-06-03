San Antonio’s Market Square reopens to public with modified hours

SAN ANTONIO – Market Square has reopened after several weeks of being closed due to the stay-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shopping center opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Its modified hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

About 100 small family-owned businesses operate out of the Farmers Market building and El Mercado, officials said.

Officials said tenants were encouraged to take a pledge to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

Market Square will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.

