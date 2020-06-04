WATCH LIVE: Day 6 of George Floyd protests in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – On the day that the first of two memorials was held for George Floyd, protesters in San Antonio returned to the streets to denounce his death.

A crowd of people stood in the shade of Public Safety Headquarters on Thursday afternoon. The protesters are expected to march to the Bexar County Courthouse and Travis Park.

San Antonio police hope for another quiet day and night from the protesters. On Wednesday, only two people were arrested in an isolated incident and no property damage was reported.

A curfew for Alamo Plaza and the downtown business district is once again in effect.

The curfew for the downtown business district is between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly and Alamo Plaza will close nightly between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

