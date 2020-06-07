Padre Island National Seashore closes north, south beaches due to Tropical Storm Cristobal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Padre Island National Seashore has temporarily closed its north and south beaches due to coastal flooding from Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The storm made landfall Sunday afternoon on the southeast Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

PINS officials announced the closure in a Facebook post Sunday and also said swimming is not recommended for beachgoers due to the high risk of rip currents.

Officials have also received reports of a lot of jellyfish in the water.

Very heavy rain and storms are possible along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana all the way to Florida during the tropical storm, as reported by the KSAT 12 weather team.

The storm will also make this coming week for San Antonio hot and dry with temperatures reaching into the triple digits.

