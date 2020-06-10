Missing San Antonio teen found safe in Washington state; man arrested for kidnapping

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old San Antonio girl who had been missing since late May has been found safe in Washington state and a man suspected in her disappearance has been arrested.

According to the Moses Lake Police Department, Alexandra “Brianna" Martinez was found Tuesday morning and has been reunited with her parents.

Martinez was last seen at a Domino’s Pizza where she works in the 100 block of Bandera Road and was believed to be with a male co-worker.

Moses Lake police officials said they arrested Andres Hernandez, 28, who was wanted on a kidnapping warrant out of San Antonio.

Police said they waited for Hernandez to come out of an apartment complex and arrested him. Hernandez was found in possession of a pistol, police said.

Police had gotten a tip that Hernandez and the teen were in Grant County, Washington, last week.