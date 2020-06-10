Texas State University fires employee who called Black Lives Matter protesters a ‘bunch of monkeys’

SAN MARCOS – An administrative assistant at Texas State University was fired this month after calling Black Lives Matter activists a “bunch of monkeys” and threatening to spread COVID-19 at a protest during a Facebook Live stream.

The staff member was identified online as Stacia Brassell through social media posts from students at Texas State. According to Texas State’s official Twitter account, Brassell’s supervisors were notified of the incident.

Brassell was formerly an administrative assistant in the facilities department at the university.

The appropriate supervisors have been notified of this incident. TXST does not condone these posts & they do not reflect the TXST community or values. All Bobcats are encouraged to report incidents of racism, bias or prejudice in the Bias Response System, https://t.co/9QIf0Wmq4l — Texas State (@txst) June 4, 2020

Further social media posts from students and email responses from the university indicate that Brassell was separated from the university in response to the incident. KSAT has reached out to the university for more information on the incident.

“Thank you for immediately notifying us of the social media posts,” the university’s email response reads. “Please know that as the employees’s supervisor, I have been notified of this incident, along with other university officials and the appropriate actions are already underway. Texas State University does not condone these posts and they do not reflect our values. At the core of who we are as Bobcats is our commitment to diversity and inclusion, and to protecting the health and safety of our community. Any employee who does not share that commitment has no place in our community.”

this is the email response I got! pic.twitter.com/hFhqMCckc0 — mandoski 💥 (@stuffamandasays) June 4, 2020

Brassell’s position is now marked as “vacant” on the facilities website.

Texas State Men’s Head Basketball Coach Danny Kaspar in currently under investigation for allegedly making racially insensitive remarks towards players during practice.

“The university encourages all students to report incidents of racism, bias or prejudice in the Bias Response System,” the school’s tweet read.