Both weekends at Jurassic Quest sold out in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Driving along AT&T Parkway you might hear some loud roars.

Dinosaurs have been spotted roaming around the parking lot of the Freeman Coliseum. The prehistoric creatures are back in town as part of Jurassic Quest’s first-ever drive-thru experience.

Usually the event is held indoors at the coliseum, however, due to COVID-19 the company had to change gears.

Doors open on Friday morning at 11 a.m. and while the event lists two weekends for San Antonio, both are already sold out.

Tickets for June are sold out in San Antonio, but if you're willing to wait, according to Jurassic Quest's website, they'll be back in the Alamo city in October.

If you were able to score some tickets in time, Jurassic Quest asks that guests stay in their vehicles with their doors closed. Bright orange cones will direct drivers through the quest while and online audio tours are available for guests to learn more.

Make sure to hold on to your hats as baby dinos love to grab them right off of your head and take pictures with guests.

If you want to take a picture, organizers encourage you to pack a mask in case you’re able to step out of your car for a free safari-style picture. One picture per family is included with each ticket purchase.

