Hays County reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

There are 82 new cases of COVID-19 in Hays County, according to health department officials. Of those cases, 42% of them were residents between the ages of 20-29 years old.

The county currently has 306 patients that are still ill with the virus. There are 263 residents that have fully recovered.

Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said the county’s total lab-confirmed cases count is now 574. Schneider is currently awaiting the results of 61 COVID-19 tests.

The county also reported that 13 people are currently hospitalized. There have been a total of 42 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the county since its declared state of disaster March 15.

Schneider asked residents to consider staying home if at all possible to avoid the risk of infection.

“We know today’s COVID-19 numbers are staggering,” Schneider said. "We also implore everyone to continue to think twice before leaving the house. Is whatever you’re doing worth the risk?”

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said officials have identified over 100 confirmed cases, but the county’s epidemiology team was only able to enter 82 cases into the county’s data set.

“I will continue to say ‘MASK UP!,’” Becerra added on Twitter. “WASH HANDS!! STAY 6 FEET APART when possible!”

Communications Manager for Hays County Kim Hilsenbeck said in an email that when new cases are first reported to the county, they must first be verified as a case in Hays County, explaining why the total of lab-confirmed case counts for the county were not higher.

“Due to the high volume received today, our staff wasn’t able to confirm and process all of the reports received prior to the release of the report," Hilsenbeck’s email stated." They were able to enter 82 that could be included in the update. Those additional cases will be reported in tomorrow’s batch.”