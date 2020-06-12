University Health System to process up to 1,500 COVID-19 samples per day

SAN ANTONIO – The University Health System began processing COVID-19 tests from across the state this week.

The $4 million agreement between the University Heath System and the state of Texas will utilize expanded capacity that the health system has been building for months. After completing 40,000 tests, the contract may be renewed by the state as needed.

UHS President and CEO George Hernandez was contacted by state officials who wanted to know if the University Health System had capacity to assist the state in processing COVID-19 tests.

According to a press release, specimens collected from various locations throughout the state will be consolidated in Austin and shipped to UH.

Stephanie Whitehead, executive director of Pathology Services, said UHS expects to produce test results as quickly as within 24 hours.

With the first novel coronavirus patients in Bexar County, the University Health System and its UT Health San Antonio partners increased the capacity of current equipment to ensure their healthcare staff and emergency responders would have ready access to the PCR tests used to detect COVID-19. Then, University Health ordered two new cobas systems that are specifically designed to test for viruses.

Jim Willis, vice president and associate administrator at University Hospital said the ability to assist the state in processing COVID-19 specimens is the result of realizing that greater coronavirus testing capabilities would be needed.

“By proactively upgrading and expanding our testing capabilities, University Health System is in a position to provide much-needed services beyond Bexar County,” Willis said. “Now we can provide COVID testing for the state in addition to having it available for our local community.”