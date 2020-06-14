‘I have to fight two battles’: LGBTQ+ men and women of color speak out on double discrimination

SAN ANTONIO – Protesters marched across downtown San Antonio Saturday afternoon, declaring “all black lives matter.”

They said men and women of color face racial inequality and injustices, especially those who identify as LGBTQ+.

“I have to fight two battles not only being black, but also being queer,” said protester Tristdon Mays.

Mays said it’s a fight he has faced his whole life. However, he was motivated to come out and demand change.

“You’re not only discriminated (against) because of your skin color; you’re also discriminated (against) because of your sexuality, which you also can’t change,” said Mays.

Many shared their stories of adversity and hope for acceptance. Mays said it’s a message that has never been more important.

“My existence has to be respected. My trans-people have to be respected because we’re all human beings at the end of the day," he said.

The diverse community has faced challenges over the years. In 2017, Kenne McFadden, a black trans-woman, was found dead in the San Antonio River.

The medical examiner later revealed her death was a homicide.

D.D. Decore is a black trans-woman and said McFadden’s death was a significant loss for her.

“I felt like I lost a sister because I came to know her and she taught me a lot,” said Decore.

She said violence against trans-women of color is as real as their lack of equality.

Recently, the Trump Administration announced it was stripping away health care protections for transgender men and women. Decore said it was the final insult.

“It’s a disrespect. It’s a spit in the face,” she said.

However, she said it is just one of the many reasons why all black lives should matter. She hopes others will be willing to listen.

“Educate yourself and get to know what that person’s story is,” she said.

