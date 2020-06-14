Spongebob Squarepants is now a part of the LGBTQ+ community, Nickelodeon says

Spongebob Squarepants is now an official part of the LGBTQ+ community, according to a recent social media announcement from Nickelodeon.

The children’s television network announced three of its LGBTQ+ allies in a Twitter post earlier this week, saying they are allies for “this month and every month.” The post received over 293,000 likes and over 68,000 comments.

Nickelodeon named Spongebob, Korra from “The Legend of Korra” and Michael Cohen from “Henry Danger" as its allies for the Pride community.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month 🌈 ⁣

(🎨: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

The Spongebob Squarepants show has become a staple on the television network since its first episode aired May 1, 1999, according to Nickelodeon’s website.

Spongebob joins his closest friends Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward Tentacles, and many more on his adventures under the sea that always seems to cause trouble, but leaves plenty of laughs for his audience.

June 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ+ Pride traditions across the country.

Pride celebrations will continue throughout the month, and here in San Antonio, they may look a little different this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Pride Bigger Than Texas will be held on a virtual platform this year and will be part of a 24-hour digital, worldwide initiative.

