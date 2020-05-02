Pride San Antonio announces digital festival for 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic
The event will feature entertainment, performances and will raise funds for other organizations
SAN ANTONIO – The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of several Pride Festival celebrations. However, in San Antonio, the event is going digital this year. The online festival will be part of a 24-hour digital, worldwide initiative.
“In an effort to maximize the safety and wellbeing of our community and to continue to control the spread of COVID-19 we have opted to move Pride Bigger Than Texas 2020 to a virtual platform,” Pride San Antonio said in a statement on its website.
Pride Bigger Than Texas 2020 will stream online Saturday, June 27th. The digital event will feature entertainment, performances and will raise money for several organizations, including Fiesta Youth.
Entertainers like Cynthia Lee Fontane, the 80s girl group, The Cover Girls, and Angel Bonilla from “The Voice” are set to perform.
To learn more about the festival, visit Pride San Antonio’s website by clicking here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
