Group thanks Congress members from San Antonio for defending workers’ rights

SAN ANTONIO – The Workers First caravan came together to deliver letters of thanks to Reps. Lloyd Doggett and Joaquin Castro in San Antonio on Wednesday.

The group says both Congress members have been allies and defenders when it comes to workers' rights, especially during the pandemic.

Still, the group says there's more to be done.

“Making sure all those people get the help they need to feed their children, to pay for their bills, to get them jobs that pay them $15 an hour and not what they pay here in Texas, which is $7.25 minimum wage,” said Linda Chavez-Thompson, executive vice president of the AFL-CIO.

Chavez-Thompson said the fight for workers’ rights will continue to be especially crucial on Election Day this November.