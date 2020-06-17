San Marcos police give update on officer struck by vehicle in March

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Officials with the San Marcos Police Department released a statement Tuesday about officer Paul Beller who was struck by a vehicle while responding to a call on I-35 back in March.

Beller “is still undergoing intense rehabilitation therapy in Houston, and is making improvements every week” according to a Facebook post from SMPD officials.

“Officer Beller is walking, with the assistance of a walking boot, able to speak and is coherent, and is working on regaining functionality of portions of the left side of his body,” the post reads in part.

Beller was dispatched around 1:30 p.m. on March 23 near I-35 North near Exit 205 B for a call of lumber in the roadway when he was hit by a car while exiting his vehicle.

He was immediately transported by ambulance to a trauma facility where he underwent an undisclosed type of surgery.

“Texas law compels drivers to reduce their speed to 20 miles below the posted limit or move into another lane when there is a law enforcement or first responder vehicle along the side of the road,” interim San Marcos Police Chief Bob Klett told KSAT shortly after the accident.

According to the Facebook post, “Officer Beller is scheduled for a surgery to repair [an] injury to his skull with 3D printed parts, and physicians predict this will help him make greater strides in his future recovery.”

Drivers are required by law to slow down and move over when a Police, Fire, EMS or TxDOT vehicle or tow truck is responding on a roadway.

No information about the person who struck Officer Beller has been released.