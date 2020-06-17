Target makes Juneteenth an official annual company holiday

Target is joining a growing list of companies like Twitter, Square, Vox Media and Nike that are recognizing Juneteenth as a company holiday.

The retailer announced Monday that Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, will be added to the company’s annual holiday calendar “giving our team space to honor Juneteenth in their own way,” according to a press release.

Stores and distribution centers will remain open, however, hourly team members will receive time and a half pay and all other eligible Target team members will be given the option of taking the day off with full pay.

Nike joins the companies making Juneteenth an annual paid holiday

“We recognize that the racial trauma the country is experiencing now is not new, but throughout recent weeks there has been a sense that this time is, and has to be, different,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Headquarters will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth takes on additional significance in this moment. Moving now to recognize it on an annual basis—as a day to celebrate, further educate ourselves or connect with our communities—is one more important action Target can take as a company to help the country live up to the ideal of moving forward in a new way,” Cornell said.

Target to raise starting pay to $15 an hour across US