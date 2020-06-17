Target to raise starting pay to $15 an hour across US

SAN ANTONIO – Target is honoring a commitment to increase wages for team members by bumping starting pay to $15 an hour across the U.S. starting July 5.

The company announced plans in September 2017 to raise the minimum hourly wage from $11 to $15 by the end of 2020.

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell.

Front-line team members can also expect a one-time recognition bonus of $200 at the end of July “to thank them for providing essential services to our guests throughout the coronavirus pandemic,” according to a press release.

“Target will invest nearly $1 billion more this year in the well-being, health and safety of team members than it did in 2019, including increased wages, paid leaves, bonus payouts, personal protective equipment, and a donation to the Target Team Member Giving Fund,” the press release states.

Target currently has 61 jobs available in the San Antonio area, according to the company’s website.