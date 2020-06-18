Pizza delivery driver shot in alleged drug deal on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A pizza delivery man was shot on the South Side after police say he was involved in an alleged drug deal overnight.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. at The Dunes apartment complex in the 6200 block of South New Braunfels Avenue, not far from Hot Wells Boulevard and Pecan Valley Drive.

According to police, the pizza delivery driver met up with five suspects at an Exxon gas station on Fair Avenue to allegedly buy drugs. That’s when, police said, the pizza driver followed the suspects to the apartment complex where the suspects began firing at him near the entrance and in the parking lot.

Police said the suspects fired more than 25 times, but only struck the victim, a man in his 20s, once. The shooters then fled the scene.

The victim was taken by someone not involved with the shooting to Mission Trails Baptist Hospital in stable condition. He has since been transferred to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police did not give a description of the shooters.