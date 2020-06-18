Three more VIA Metropolitan Transit employees test positive for COVID-19, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Three additional VIA Metropolitan Transit employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to VIA’s website.

The company announced the three cases on Wednesday and said all three employees are recovering at home.

One administrative employee and two maintenance employees reported testing positive for the virus, VIA reports. The administrative employee works at VIA’s Transportation Administrative Offices at the Via Metro Center and had little to no contact with the public. They were last in the office June 15.

VIA officials said the employee tested positive after coming into close contact with someone in their home who recently tested positive.

The two maintenance team members that were positive for COVID-19 last reported for work June 14 and June 15, the company said.

Their work areas have been cleaned and sanitized. VIA officials said they are still in the process of notifying other employees they may have come into contact with.

Currently, there are nine VIA operators, five administrative employees and six maintenance staff members that have all tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to VIA.

Nine of those workers are recovering at home and the others have been cleared to return to work, VIA officials said. The company said it is continuing to follow health guidelines and safety protocols as needed.

“We are continuing system-wide cleaning and safety protocols and following recommended precautions to keep our patrons and employees safe, which includes gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for operators. We have installed protective shields for drivers and are administering temperature checks for all employees when they arrive at work,” VIA officials said in a statement.

Employees and customers are still required to wear face coverings while on a VIA bus or while at a VIA facility, the company said.

