22 VIA Metropolitan Transit employees have contracted COVID-19 so far, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Two more VIA Metropolitan Transit employees have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Thursday, according to the company’s website.

With the two new cases, there are now nine VIA operators, five administrative employees and eight maintenance staff members that have contracted the virus, totaling 22, according to VIA officials.

Of those cases, VIA officials said 11 employees are recovering at home and all others have returned to work.

Two maintenance employees were the most recent to test positive for the virus. One of the employees works in fleet maintenance and had little to no direct contact with the public. Their last day at work was on June 12, according to VIA officials.

The second employee works in facilities maintenance and last reported for work on June 7, officials said.

Both of the employees received their COVID-19 results Thursday, June 18, and both wore face coverings and practiced social distancing while in the office, the company said.

The work areas of the employees have been cleaned and sanitized, according to VIA. The company is also working to inform other staff members that may have come into contact with them.

Read also:

Three more VIA Metropolitan Transit employees test positive for COVID-19, officials say

How VIA is keeping buses, facilities clean during the coronavirus pandemic