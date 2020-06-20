Arson investigating house fire on the East Side

SAN ANTONIO – A family will return to a destroyed and charred home on the East Side after it unexpectedly went up in flames.

Firefighters were dispatched to the house fire, located in the 1200 block of Kayton Avenue, around 6:30 Saturday morning.

The front exterior of the home was completely destroyed, giving sight to the damage inside.

According to fire captain, Brandon Schultz, by the time fire crews arrived, flames had fully engulfed the front porch and burnt through part of the roof.

Firefighters were able to quickly take control and extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported, as no one was inside of the home during the fire.

Schultz said that family will be displaced due to the extent of the damage.

Damages to the property are estimated to be around $50,000. Arson investigators will take over the case to determine a cause.

