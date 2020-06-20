H-E-B issues voluntary recall of juice drinks due to potential milk allergen

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B announced Friday that it is voluntarily issuing a recall on certain juice drinks for the potential presence of a milk allergen.

Company officials said the recall is for gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Hill Country Fare Citrus Punch, Hill Country Fare Fruit Drink and Hill Country Fare Grape Drink.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” according to the recall information from H-E-B.

The affected products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores, according to H-E-B. The recall notice does not impact Central Market.

All affected product has been removed from store shelves, according to H-E-B. There have been no reported illnesses related to the recall.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products:

Product UPC Code Date HCF Pink Lemonade Gallon 4122005174 8/1/2020 HCF Citrus Punch Gallon 4122081863 9/30/2020 and 10/1/2020 HCF Fruit Drink Gallon 4122005172 8/1/2020 and 8/2/2020 HCF Grape Drink Gallon 4122005176 8/2/2020

The code date can be found on the back of the jug beneath the lid, according to H-E-B.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund, according to H-E-B.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 855-432-4438 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

RELATED: 12 San Antonio H-E-B stores announce positive COVID-19 cases in last 2 days