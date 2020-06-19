12 San Antonio H-E-B stores announce positive COVID-19 cases in last 2 days

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B officials confirmed employees at twelve grocery store locations have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday.

The grocery giant said it has notified other employees who have been in contact with those who have tested positive and each store has since been deep cleaned and sanitized.

Here are the H-E-B stores with COVID-19 cases, according to store officials:

San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has been forthcoming about cases in its stores unlike other retailers like Walmart and Target who told KSAT they will not release a positive employee’s store location, date of positive result or date last worked, citing the worker’s personal safety and privacy. Costco has not responded to requests for comment by KSAT.com.

H-E-B stores will require customers to wear masks again beginning June 22 after a new executive order issued by Bexar County on Wednesday.

