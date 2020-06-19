12 San Antonio H-E-B stores announce positive COVID-19 cases in last 2 days

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B officials confirmed employees at twelve grocery store locations have tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday.
The grocery giant said it has notified other employees who have been in contact with those who have tested positive and each store has since been deep cleaned and sanitized.
Here are the H-E-B stores with COVID-19 cases, according to store officials:
- Zarzamora and Military H‑E‑B plus!: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 15, H-E-B said on Thursday. The store is located at 6818 South Zarzamora.
- Deco District H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 16, H-E-B said on Thursday. The store is located at 2118 Fredericksburg Road.
- 281 and Evans Road H‑E‑B plus!: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 16, H-E-B said on Thursday. The store is located at 20935 US Highway 281 North.
- Las Palmas H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 16, H-E-B said on Thursday. The store is located at 721 Castroville Road.
- Potranco and 1604 H‑E‑B plus!: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 11, H-E-B said on Thursday. The store is located at 10718 Potranco Road.
- Loop 1604 and Blanco Rd H‑E‑B plus!: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 15, H-E-B said on Thursday. The store is located at 1150 NW Loop 1604.
- Nacogdoches and O’Connor H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 15, H-E-B said on Thursday. The store is located at 14087 O’Connor Road.
- Military and Pleasanton H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 11, H-E-B said on Friday. The store is located at 735 SW Military.
- Babcock H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 18, H-E-B said on Friday. The store is located at 5910 Babcock Road.
- New Braunfels and Houston H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 11, H-E-B said on Friday. The store is located at 415 N. New Braunfels.
- Bandera and 1604 H-E-B plus!: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 15, H-E-B said on Friday. The store is located at 9238 N Loop 1604 W.
- Floresville H‑E‑B: An employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was last in the store on June 14, H-E-B said on Friday. The store is located at 925 10th Street in Floresville, Texas.
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B has been forthcoming about cases in its stores unlike other retailers like Walmart and Target who told KSAT they will not release a positive employee’s store location, date of positive result or date last worked, citing the worker’s personal safety and privacy. Costco has not responded to requests for comment by KSAT.com.
H-E-B stores will require customers to wear masks again beginning June 22 after a new executive order issued by Bexar County on Wednesday.
