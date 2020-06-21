SAPD: Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into Midas Brake Shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are still looking for a driver who crashed into a Southwest Side business overnight and fled the scene.

The incident happened at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, in the 1300 block of SW Military Drive at the Midas Brake Shop.

Authorities said the driver was speeding and traveling westbound on SW Military when they lost control, went over a medium and slammed into the brake shop.

The SUV also hit the shop’s gas line, according to police. The roadway was closed off by police and the gas leak was quickly contained.

No injuries were reported but police said the driver got into another vehicle and left the scene.

The driver is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Driver in critical condition after T-bone crash in north San Antonio