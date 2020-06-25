Section of Northbound I-35 frontage road closed due to 18-wheeler rollover in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Commuters in the New Braunfels area should expect delays this afternoon, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.
An 18-wheeler overturned on the Northbound I-35 frontage road, causing two lane closures between Walnut and Seguin Ave.
No injuries were reported in relation to the overturned 18-wheeler police said.
Delays are expected for the “next hour or so.”
