Body of 18-month old found in Guadalupe River in Kerr County, officials say

Emergency crews were searching the area after the child's canoe or kayak flipped over

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A search in Kerr County ends tragically after an 18-month-old child drowned in the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer confirmed to KSAT 12 that the child’s body was recovered at about 6:30 p.m.

The accident happened on the Guadalupe River between Hunt and Ingram.

Hierholzer said they don’t know yet exactly what happened but only that the child was in a canoe or kayak when the boat flipped and tossed the child into the water.

The Kerr County’s Sheriff Office is not handling the case, Hierholzer said. Texas Parks and Wildlife are investigating.

This is a developing story.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

