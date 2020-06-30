Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocks both directions of I-10 near Graytown Road

SAN ANTONIO – A jackknifed 18-wheeler has blocked lanes in both directions of Interstate 10 near Graytown Road early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m.

According to SAPD, both the east and westbound lanes of I-10 will be shut down for approximately six hours as result of the crash.

The San Antonio Fire Department tells KSAT12 that the chemical inside the truck is toulene, a colorless, water-insoluble liquid with a smell associated with paint thinners.

At this time, it is not known how the crash occurred. It is unclear if anyone is hurt.

SAPD advises motorists to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.