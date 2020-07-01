CLEAR Alert issued for 48-year-old missing man last seen in College Station

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has issued a CLEAR Alert for a 48-year-old missing man last seen in College Station.

The sheriff's office says it's looking for Brian Smith, who was last seen around 12:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Oak Crest in College Station. He was in a black 2001 Ford F-150 with Texas license plate BPV0094, officials said.

Smith is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 235 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and a black and gray beard.

Officials believe Smith's disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.