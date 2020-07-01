Crews remove Christopher Columbus at downtown San Antonio park statue to fix vandalism

A Christopher Columbus statue at the center of debate has been removed a week after it was vandalized.

Crews on Wednesday removed the downtown statue for repair after it was splashed with red paint.

The statue has remained a topic of controversy for years, and discussion over its removal has been fueled by recent protests over racial injustice and historical figures tied to colonialism, slavery and the Confederacy.

Between dawn last Thursday, the statue at Columbus Park, located at 500 Columbus St., was splashed with paint.

Protest of Christopher Columbus statue at downtown park draws dozens

The request to permanently remove the statue will go before City Council in August. In addition to removing the statue, District 1 City Councilman Roberto Treviño wants to change the name of Columbus Park.

The Christopher Columbus statue was removed for repair.

City Council will vote on whether to give it back to the Christopher Columbus Italian Society, which owns the statue.

San Antonio City Council to vote on Christopher Columbus statue removal request

In the meantime, City Manager Erik Walsh called for it to be removed for repair.