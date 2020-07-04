Mural dedicated to Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen arises in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston-area artist and restaurant came together this week to honor Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen by creating a mural in her memory.

The mural was unveiled Wednesday, July 1, and is located on the side of the Taqueria Del Sol restaurant at 8114 Park Pl. Blvd in Houston. The artist behind the artwork is Alejandro “Donkeeboy” Roman Jr. and “Donkeemom.”

#Vanessaguillen #salute @donkeeboy for presenting us with this opportunity through @breakfreehouston #Westandtogether #justiceforvanessaguillen #southeast Posted by Taqueria Del Sol on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Roman Jr. took to Facebook, thanking Taqueria Del Sol for their support and allowing him to create the mural.

In part, Roman Jr. said he is encouraging everyone to come together in his community to support the Guillen family.

“I’m from Southeast Houston. It’s beyond insane to think that this is happening to a family in our community and to a SOLDIER who decided to serve her country. I ask of everyone from everywhere to support the Guillen family!,” the artist said on Facebook.

Thank you @ilovedelsol for partnering with @donkeemom and myself to create this mural of Vanessa Guillen 🙏🏽 I’m from... Posted by Donkeeboy Art on Thursday, July 2, 2020

According to a previous KSAT 12 report, the attorney for Vanessa Guillen’s family, Natalie Khawam, said that human remains found Tuesday near the Leon River in Bell County are believed to be Guillen’s and that her death was a result of sexual harassment in the military.

A criminal complaint obtained by KSAT 12 stated that Guillen was killed by another Fort Hood soldier before her body was mutilated and buried.

The soldier accused in Guillen’s death died by suicide, and a woman charged with helping to get rid of the body remains in custody, officials say.

Read also:

Cafe Azteca welcomes residents to help them honor Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen this weekend

Community holds vigil for Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen

Vanessa Guillen killed with hammer, body dismembered and burned, affidavit says

WATCH: Senior officials at Fort Hood to give update on Vanessa Guillen investigation