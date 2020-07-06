SAPD asks for public’s help in locating missing 82-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old man.

Roque Mancillas was last seen at 11 a.m., Sunday, July 5, according to police. He was wearing a gray and white Armani short-sleeved shirt, black pants, brown sandals and a gold watch.

Officials said he drives a 2012 red Nissan Versa with handicap plates that read, “6HNMD.”

Anyone with more information on Mancillas’ whereabouts is urged to contact San Antonio police at (210) 207-8126.

