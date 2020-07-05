Silver Alert discontinued for missing 76-year-old man in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Update:

The Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old James Leslie Bacon has been discontinued.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office discontinued the alert Sunday, July 5.

No further details have yet been released.

Original:

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 76-year-old man in Dripping Springs, Texas.

James Leslie Bacon was last seen at 12 p.m., Friday, July 3, in the 1000 block of Flathead Drive. Sheriff’s deputies said they pinged Bacon’s phone Saturday, July 4, at 10:45 a.m. in Jeanerette, Iberia Parish, Louisiana.

He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and deputies believe Bacon’s disappearance poses a threat to his health.

Bacon is described as having gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean coveralls and brown cowboy boots. He also has a missing top row of teeth, officials said.

He drives a gray 2017 Nissan Titan with Texas license plates that read, “KBR4991.”

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.

