Burglars use stolen pickup truck with chain in destruction, theft of ATM, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating the destruction and burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side early Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. at a Lone Star National Bank in the 15320 block of Huebner Road, not far from Loop 1604.

According to police, an officer answered an alarm call and pulled into the parking lot to find a running stolen pickup truck with a chain and some tools on the ground next to a smashed ATM.

Police said the thieves were successful in getting an undisclosed amount of cash from the machine.

Investigators are now using surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The investigation is ongoing.