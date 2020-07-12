Caught on Camera: Custom-built barbecue grill stolen from VFW Post

NEW BRAUNFELS – The VFW Post 7110 in New Braunfels is hoping for the return of their custom-built barbecue grill after someone stole it from their property Wednesday morning.

“It is really painful when things like this happen,” said Mark Sheffield, with the post. “You take that just from the point of view of the business, but then you look at it. This is happening to our veterans, the people who served this country.”

Sheffield said they captured the theft on camera. They believe it was a 2019 Suburban that hooked the grill up before driving off. He said the grill was donated to them about seven years ago and it is valued at $1,500.

“It’s not just a Home Depot-type pit,” Sheffield said. “It is kind of a higher-end barbecue pit, so it is going to stand out if someone tries to sell it or do something with it.”

He said having the grill created very special moments for veterans, their families and the community.

“It is not just about cooking food,” Sheffield said. “Barbecuing is camaraderie, especially at the post. A lot of people who want to sit around and talk and tell stories and things like that so it doesn’t just provide food for people to eat. It is something that also brings people together.”

Sheffield said while he hopes someone sees the video they released and turns returns their grill, they will look into ways to replace it.

“Whether you steal from a veteran or you steal from someone who works at a Jiffy Lube down the street,” Sheffield said. “These are all people who have jobs and work for what they got and when you steal from somebody, you are not only showing a lack of respect for that person, but you are showing a lack of respect for yourself as well.”

The post filed a police report with the New Braunfels Police Department.

They are urging anyone with any information regarding their stolen property to call police at (830) 221-4100.

RELATED: Affidavit: Man caught on camera stealing from more than 50 mail boxes