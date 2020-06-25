73ºF

Affidavit: Man caught on camera stealing from more than 50 mail boxes

Juan Santiago Benavides, 50, charged with mail theft

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Juan Santiago Benavides, 50, has been charged with mail theft, according to San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they’ve caught up with a man who was caught on camera stealing from dozens of mail boxes at a local apartment complex.

Juan Santiago Benavides, 50, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of mail theft.

An arrest warrant affidavit said police identified Benavides through surveillance video.

It says it shows him breaking into two large cluster mail boxes at an apartment complex May 30, then stealing mail from 55 individual mail boxes.

The affidavit said he then dumped the mail into a laundry basket and drove off with it.

Cameras also captured the licensee plate number on the car.

Police said they recognized Benavides because they had already linked him to another mail box theft which happened two days prior.

The affidavit did not list the location of the apartment complex.

