Man, 24, wanted for questioning in murder of 20-year-old woman on jogging trail, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A person of interest has been identified in the fatal stabbing of a woman whose body was found on a jogging trail near Ingram Park Mall on Oct. 30, 2018.

San Antonio police on Wednesday said Alexander Joshua Michelson, 24, is wanted as a person of interest in the murder of Mia Lutzenberger, 20. He has two active warrants, including aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault.

Police found Lutzenberger’s body after two female acquaintances she was walking with reported they were attacked.

The women told police that while walking on the Border Brook and Leon Creek Greenway North trails around 5 a.m., a person tried to rob them and hit them over the head. They said they found Lutzenberger fatally stabbed when they regained consciousness.

When police arrived at the scene, the women were at the Border Brook Trailhead along with two other men.

At the time of the crime, SAPD Chief William McManus said the witnesses’ accounts were not adding up.

Police have previously offered an award of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of her killer.