$5,000 reward for information in 2018 murder of San Antonio woman

SAN ANTONIO – South Texas Crime Stories series returns this week and we are looking back at the unsolved murder of 20-year-old Mia Lutzenberger.

Lutzenberger was found stabbed to death on a walking trail near Ingram Park Mall on October 30, 2018.

Woman fatally stabbed at West Side running trail in identified

The circumstances around her murder are mysterious and no arrests have been made.

Around 5 a.m. on Oct. 30th, Lutzenberger was walking with two female acquaintances. One of the women called 911 and said a person tried to rob them and hit them over the head. When the two of them regained consciousness, they saw Lutzenberger had been stabbed several times.

When police arrived at the scene the two women were at the entrance of the Border Brook Trailhead along with two other men. All were apparently acquainted and new Lutzenberger.

Police found Lutzenberger’s body and started questioning the witnesses. SAPD Chief William McManus said in a press conference that it was not a random attack and that the witnesses’ stories were not adding up.

“I don’t know what the motive was, but somebody was pretty angry,” McManus said. “It typically means it was very personal and someone was very angry.”

A day later SAPD cadets went back to the scene to comb the area for any clues.

Police re-canvas jogging trail day after 20-year-old stabbed to death

Lutzenberger’s parents spoke to KSAT 12 a year later and told us they don’t know why she would have been walking that early in the morning.

Family searching for killer in only child’s murder

“Knowing the truth won’t take the pain away, but at least it’ll bring her justice,” Lutzenberger’s mom Petra Zamora said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Crime Stoppers: Mia Lutzenberger Oct. 30, 2018 slaying. (KSAT)

