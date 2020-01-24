East side murder in 2018 remains unsolved with no leads

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a crime that has left police with no leads and no suspect.

36-year old David Benavides was found dead in the 700 block of Runnels Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, 2018.

Police were called to the scene after gunshots were heard in the area.

When they arrived, a man later identified as Benavides was found dead on a sidewalk from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators searched the area looking for evidence or any possible witness, but very little was found.

Later that year in October, police reached out to the public asking for information into this murder.

Crime Stoppers has issued a $5,000 reward for any information that would lead to an arrest.

With no leads, this case remains unsolved and the killer remains at large.