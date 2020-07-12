Two McAllen police officers killed in the line of duty, officials say

MCALLEN, Texas – Two McAllen police officers were killed in the line of duty on Saturday, according to officials.

The department posted on Facebook, and said they are mourning the loss of Officer I. Chavez and Officer E. Garza.

In a brief statement, the department said, “Our condolences to the families of our fallen brothers and the McAllen Police Department. We are deeply sadden by this tragedy and will continue to keep you in our prayers.”

According to the Jourdanton Police Department, both of the officers were shot during an exchange with a suspect. The suspect was also shot during the incident.

Officials said both of the officers were rushed to area hospitals but they later succumbed to their injuries.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez also took to Facebook and said both officers served their community honorably.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.