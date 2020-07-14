Man wielding handgun robs 7-Eleven convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store earlier this month.

The robbery occurred July 5 around 1:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store in the 13900 block of Interstate 37 South.

According to police, a man stole unidentified items from the store and when confronted, he brandished a handgun.

Police said he then fled the scene.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.