Officials ID 21-year-old man killed in hit-and-run

The driver fled the scene and police are still investigating

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on a South Side street over the weekend has been identified by authorities.

Antonio Lopez, 21, died from blunt force injuries he suffered during the incident that happened at 11:45 p.m. Saturday on Division Avenue and South Flores Street.

According to SAPD, witnesses notified police after the man was hit by the vehicle. Officials said he was found in the middle of the street, unresponsive.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Lopez but were unable to do so. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and no description was given to police. The investigation is still ongoing.

