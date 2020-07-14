Three Bexar County voting centers close prior to July 14 primary runoff election

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department announced on Monday that officials opted to close three voting center locations for the July 14 primary runoff election.

In a statement, Bexar County elections officials said they closed the election centers due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As of today, 214 vote centers will be open tomorrow, rather than the 217 publicized sites, for in-person voting from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm,” election officials said in a statement. “The reason for the three closures is due to the many challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the assigned election teams at the locations made the decision not to serve, because of this dangerous virus.”

The closure of the three election sites happened after the complete list of 217 sites was already published by the county.

Here are the three voting centers, that will not be open tomorrow, bringing the total number of vote centers down to 214:

Cameron Elementary — Voters will be redirected through signage at Cameron to go to Claude Black Community Center, 2805 E. Commerce, or Sam Houston High School, 4635 E. Houston,.

Storm Elementary — Voters will be redirected to Sarah King Elementary, 1001 Ceralvo Street.

Corbett Middle School — Voters will be redirected to Universal City Library, 100 Northview Drive

Signage will be posted at the closed polling locations and on the county’s website www.bexar.org/elections.

Elections officials ask that voters respect all election officials by wearing masks in polling locations.