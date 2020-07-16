Soda can tops scattered all over highway following 18-wheeler crash in SW Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Kinney Road and Shepherd Road were closed for a few hours following a 18-wheeler crash late Wednesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Interstate 35 South.

According to deputies, the 18-wheeler rolled after a tire blew out on the highway.

Deputies said the blowout caused the big rig to hit a guardrail and roll off a bridge into the dried up Elm Creek.

The 18-wheeler was in the northbound lanes of the highway, but thousands of tops for soda cans were scattered all over the southbound lanes, deputies said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes between Kinney and Shepherd Road were closed for hours as emergency crews worked. They have since reopened.