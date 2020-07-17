San Antonio searching for missing 19-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for help in finding 19-year-old Maria Guadalupe Rangel, who was last seen Thursday, July 16.

Rangel was last seen at the corner of Nogalitos and Keath Street in San Antonio in a green 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the Texas license plate MBN4465, according to police.

Authorities said Rangel is 105 pounds, five foot one inch, has black hair, blue eyes, freckles on her face and a tattoo on the inside of her left arm with the word “Beautiful.”

Police said she was last seen wearing a long sleeve dark green sweatshirt with the words “Central Perk” on the front, along with denim shorts, a braided belt and Vans shoes.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.