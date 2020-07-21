COVID-19 claims 12 more lives in Bexar County, San Antonio

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A dozen people died of COVID-19 complications in Bexar County, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Tuesday, bringing the death toll locally to 274.

Nirenberg also announced 551 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the total case count to 31,867.

San Antonio has seen relatively low case counts since confirming more than 2,200 cases on Sunday. Officials fear these infections may be linked to Fourth of July gatherings.

The mayor said 1,166 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 27 less than on Monday.

Of those patients, 435 are in the intensive care unit, up five from Monday.

As of Monday, 10% of staffed hospital beds are available and 47% of ventilators.

