SAN ANTONIO – Blessed Angels, a local nonprofit, hosted a PPE giveaway Wednesday for small business owners.

The PPE kits included face masks, a non-contact thermometer and hand sanitizer.

Nonprofit officials hope the giveaway will help small business owners offset some of the new costs they’ve taken on in order to run their businesses and keep customers and employees healthy.

City officials said these kinds of events also serve to lift people’s spirits.