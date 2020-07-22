95ºF

San Antonio photographers help take 10,000 head shots for unemployed people

Head shots part of Headshot Booker's initiative to provide free photos to people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – A photographer in San Antonio joined about 200 others Wednesday on a mission to provide free professional head shots for people out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headshot Booker is coordinating what is being calling the largest, single-day photo initiative. The photo project will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional head shot to include in their resumes and post to job sites, such as LinkedIn and other social media applications.

The goal of the organization is simple: snap 10,000 head shots in one day. Wednesday’s event was held at North Star Mall.

According to Headshot Booker, more than 200 photographers will participate across 50 states, creating pop-up studios at Brookfield Properties retail locations to take the head shots. All head shots will be taken with social distancing and safety measures observed.

