Tito’s Vodka to give out 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Tito’s Vodka announced on Tuesday that it would be partnering with Spurs Give to distribute over 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the San Antonio community for free.

The company stated on their website that after months of donating Tito’s Hand Sanitizer to frontline workers, they are looking forward to distributing the hand sanitizer to the San Antonio community.

We're teaming up with @SpursGive to distribute 20,000 bottles of Tito’s Hand Sanitizer for free through a contactless drive-through system at @attcenter on Thursday, July 23 from 9am-2pm CT, or while supplies last. #LoveTitos — TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) July 21, 2020

When?

Thursday, July 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., or until supplies last. You will not be allowed onto the lot until 9 a.m.; organizers say “do not arrive any earlier.”

Where?

AT&T Center Parking Lot, 1 AT&T Center Parkway San Antonio, TX 78219. Enter at Gate D to access AT&T Center parking lots to pick up sanitizer. Click here for an enlarged map.

Know before you go:

Tito’s cannot accommodate vehicles unless all passengers are wearing face masks.

Upon arrival, please allow Tito’s team members and Spurs Give staff to direct you.

Passengers need to remain in their vehicles at all times.

Please pop your trunk or unlock your doors to allow staff to place sanitizer in your vehicle.

Tito's will provide three bottles of 375 ml hand sanitizer per vehicle.

Cars, bikes and pedestrians will be accommodated.

Participants must be at least 18 years old.

The first 200 cars will receive a sweet treat from Pharm Table , as well as Spurs merchandise.

Tito's AT&T center map. Image source Tito's Vodka. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to a post by the company, Tito’s Vodka has been producing and donating hand sanitizer to essential frontline workers at over 500 organizations in Central Texas, and across 30 states in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it will distribute hand sanitizer using a contactless system and asks all participants to wear facial coverings during delivery of the hand sanitizer.

“We will distribute hand sanitizer using a contactless drive-through system, and all team members will wear protective gear,” Tito’s Vodka said in a statement. “We cannot accommodate vehicles unless all passengers are wearing face masks. Please pop your trunk or unlock your doors to allow us to place sanitizer in your vehicle.”

