Texas’ Tito’s Handmade Vodka making ’24 tons’ of hand sanitizer to meet COVID-19 demand
Distillery says it’ll give away sanitizer to those in need
SAN ANTONIO – Tito’s Handmade Vodka is creating a new clear liquid, and it ain’t vodka.
The Austin-based distillery said it is “working hard” to produce at least 24 tons of hand sanitizer to meet demands amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said it wants to give the hand sanitizer away for free to those in the most need.
“Currently, we are testing our formula, procuring necessary components of supplies and packaging, and preparing for production as we wait for the additional required ingredients to be delivered to the distillery,” the distillery said, adding that details will be released soon.
While we advise that you cannot use our vodka as a hand sanitizer, our distillery has been working hard to get all of the pieces in place to begin production on 24 tons of hand sanitizer that adheres to industry and governmental guidance. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/c5pTzVOvv1— TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 22, 2020
H-E-B adds stricter purchase limits on more items to ‘protect the supply chain’
On Wednesday, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau said it will allow distilleries to produce ethanol-based hand sanitizers to help meet the demand. Distilleries can make the sanitizers through June 30.
Tito’s announced the new product after a person bragged about using its vodka as a hand sanitizer earlier this month.
At the time, Tito’s said its vodka, which contains 40% alcohol, does not meet the requirements of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
South Side grocery store owner responds to price gouging allegations
Tito’s also announced it will donate a total of $1 million to Children of Restaurant Employees, the USBG Foundation, Southern Smoke Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund and World Central Kitchen, which all support food and beverage employees and their families.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
