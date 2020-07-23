Update: Little Joe still in the process of recovering from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano legend Little Joe Hernandez is still battling the effects of coronavirus.

Earlier this month, he announced on social media that he had tested positive.

Tejano music legend Little Joe announces on social media that he’s tested positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, his bandleader and spokesperson Thomas Cruz posted an update on social media, saying Little Joe was still in the process of recovering.

“It has not been an easy straight forward recovery,” Cruz said. “Joe has had setbacks and improvements throughout the ordeal but is doing better as of today.”

Cruz also revealed that Hernandez’s wife, daughter, niece and some staff members are also recovering from COVID-19.

The full update can be found on the Little Joe Y La Familia Facebook page.

The 79-year-old singer is a music legend and has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and is known as the “King of the Brown Sound.”