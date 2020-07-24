Delia’s Tamales San Antonio location opening July 31

SAN ANTONIO – Delia’s Tamales announced that its San Antonio location, 13527 Hausman Pass, will open on July 31.

The announcement was made on the company’s Facebook page.

The restaurant will be drive-thru only and open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Join us Friday, July 31, for the grand opening our first location in San Antonio! ⏰ 7:00 AM ⏰ 🚗💨 Drive-thru only 🚗💨 🏢 13527 Hausman Pass #DeliasTamales Posted by Delia's on Friday, July 24, 2020

The San Antonio location was announced nearly a year ago by the company which is widely known as a Rio Grande Valley staple. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also known to enjoy the tamales.

It’s time for Texas tamales for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/3lsqv0VMPK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) December 14, 2017

