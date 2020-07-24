92ºF

Delia’s Tamales San Antonio location opening July 31

The San Antonio location is located at 13527 Hausman Pass

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Delia's Tamales San Antonio location, image courtesy of Delia's Tamales
SAN ANTONIO – Delia’s Tamales announced that its San Antonio location, 13527 Hausman Pass, will open on July 31.

The announcement was made on the company’s Facebook page.

The restaurant will be drive-thru only and open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Join us Friday, July 31, for the grand opening our first location in San Antonio! ⏰ 7:00 AM ⏰ 🚗💨 Drive-thru only 🚗💨 🏢 13527 Hausman Pass #DeliasTamales

Posted by Delia's on Friday, July 24, 2020

The San Antonio location was announced nearly a year ago by the company which is widely known as a Rio Grande Valley staple. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also known to enjoy the tamales.

